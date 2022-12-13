IRS Cautious Warning to Taxpayers on Critical Documents

Photo by Image Credit:iStockbyUnsplash

Filing income taxes is something that tens of millions of families look forward to every year. However, the upcoming season comes with a dire new change that will have some taxpayers scrambling to make the proper adjustments.

Early filers should be careful and make sure they have all of their key income documents before submitting a tax return.- Internal Revenue Service website

According to recent tax law changes, earned income is being counted from additional sources, and these include those that may not have been previously recorded.

As of 2022, all income received in excess of $600 dollars via a third-party payment processor such as Venmo, CashApp, PayPal, Stripe, etcetera will be automatically reported to the Internal Revenue Service. This means that taxpayers will now have to file a new form in order to correctly claim the money and calculate their adjusted gross income.

The forms called a 1099-K, are allowed to be sent out no later than the January 31st deadline for typical W-2s and other tax documents. In previous years they were only mandated in situations where the taxpayer met a 200 transaction limit that resulted in more than $20,000 being exchanged, however, those restrictions have recently been eliminated.

With most employers providing early access based on the company's payroll processing system, that could mean a longer wait to file for those who also earned income via a side hustle or part-time business. Self-employed earners, who usually file on a quarterly basis, will also have to wait longer to get those estimated refunds.

For many taxpayers who cannot afford to wait, one unreported form could be a costly mistake, as the IRS audits thousands of returns every year.