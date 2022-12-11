Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement Scheme

Photo by Image Credit: iStockbyUnsplash

Last month guilty pleas were entered in an embezzlement case involving two former employees of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The defendants, Inventory Manager Randius McGlown, and accomplice Charles Gates concocted the scheme while working at a Medical Center in Dallas, Texas over the course of the last eight years.

Prior to the theft, McGlown had been employed a the hospital for several years which included gaining an additional position that allowed him access to the hospital's credit card. However, just a few years later he decided to defraud the government out of millions through the use of two fake shell companies, G4Logistics, and Caprice Electronics.

Totaling almost $3 million dollars, the fraud involved them setting up fake purchases to the self-created vendor accounts, and reimbursing the company, for the non-existent equipment.

In addition to the falsified orders to purchase equipment, the defendants then proceeded to accept payments via a third-party payment processor, before withdrawing the funds via an undisclosed participant who subsequently delivered the proceeds via cash.

"Using their official government positions to steal millions of taxpayer dollars is an egregious crime that diverts resources from deserving veterans and erodes public trust". - Patrick Roche, Acting Special Agent in Charge, VA Office of Inspector General's South Central Field Office

If convicted, the men can both be sentenced to at least ten years in federal prison, according to current guidelines. In addition, for a crime of such magnitude, they face the possibility of being ordered to repay restitution equivalent to every dollar stolen.

For now, the outcome is pending as the case heads to prosecution.