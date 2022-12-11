IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVUl3_0jdiV08n00
Photo byImage Credit: iStock by Unsplash

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one.

According to the Office of Tax Analysis, nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.

Letters were mailed out as late as October to advise filers of their potential eligibility, which could provide a financial boost of several thousand dollars depending upon the total amount of stimulus each household could receive based on all three credits.

While specific rules and regulations do exist, those who qualify can receive the following tax benefits:

  • $1,400 dollars per filer with an additional $1,400 dollars per qualifying child(RRC)
  • Up to $6,728 dollars for a taxpayer with three children (EITC)
  • Up to $3,600 per child (minus advanced payments) for CTC
  • Up to $8,000 in daycare expenses (CDC)

Although the IRS Free File portal has already been closed for the year, claimants who are not typically required to file a return can complete their 2021 filing with a tax preparer or supply their information individually via the Child Tax Credit site.

While the upcoming tax season begins next month and credits reverting back to their original amounts, the penalty-free funds may be just the incentive you need to alleviate holiday spending.

