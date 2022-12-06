Disabled Man Becomes Instant Millionaire After Selling Rare Family Heirloom

A California man received the gift of a lifetime after discovering that a family heirloom held more value than he could have ever imagined.

The long-time resident, Loren Krytzer, has been disabled for over a decade following an automobile injury which left him struggling to make ends meet while surviving on a lowly $200 per month. As a family of five, including his wife and three daughters, life was a constant struggle with so little income.

One day all of that changed after realizing that his blanket was worth more than just the comfort of his grandmother's memory. The California native originally planned to just take it to the local auction house and cash it in for a nice $100,000 check. That quickly changed when the value of the priceless 1800s Navajo blanket shot up to an astounding $1.5 million dollars.

Ecstatic with his new fund wealth, he and his wife immediately upgraded their home to a house worth $250,000 dollars, enjoyed a nice family vacation, and made some sound investments for the future. They also added a few choice vehicles and a secondary home to their asset collection.

Currently, the family is looking for the perfect place to ride out his golden years since his life-changing windfall. He wasn't prepared for the enormity of his property tax bills and without his disability payments, he's on the hook for securing his own future.

Most people dream about becoming millionaires, but for Krytzer those 77 seconds in the auction house will be something he will never forget.