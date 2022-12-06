Disabled Man Becomes Instant Millionaire After Selling Rare Family Heirloom

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7i7Q_0jZWsROa00
Photo byImage Credit: Hannah Busing via UnsplashonUnsplash

A California man received the gift of a lifetime after discovering that a family heirloom held more value than he could have ever imagined.

The long-time resident, Loren Krytzer, has been disabled for over a decade following an automobile injury which left him struggling to make ends meet while surviving on a lowly $200 per month. As a family of five, including his wife and three daughters, life was a constant struggle with so little income.

One day all of that changed after realizing that his blanket was worth more than just the comfort of his grandmother's memory. The California native originally planned to just take it to the local auction house and cash it in for a nice $100,000 check. That quickly changed when the value of the priceless 1800s Navajo blanket shot up to an astounding $1.5 million dollars.

Ecstatic with his new fund wealth, he and his wife immediately upgraded their home to a house worth $250,000 dollars, enjoyed a nice family vacation, and made some sound investments for the future. They also added a few choice vehicles and a secondary home to their asset collection.

Currently, the family is looking for the perfect place to ride out his golden years since his life-changing windfall. He wasn't prepared for the enormity of his property tax bills and without his disability payments, he's on the hook for securing his own future.

Most people dream about becoming millionaires, but for Krytzer those 77 seconds in the auction house will be something he will never forget.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Heirloom# Navajo Blanket worth millions# Loren Kryzter# Broke man sells worthless fami# finances

Comments / 225

Published by

I'm a personal finance writer providing articles related to your finances,economic issues, and money-saving deals. Feel free to drop me a line anytime.

Texas State
31264 followers

More from Sharee B.

Dallas, TX

Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement Scheme

Last month guilty pleas were entered in an embezzlement case involving two former employees of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The defendants, Inventory Manager Randius McGlown, and accomplice Charles Gates concocted the scheme while working at a Medical Center in Dallas, Texas over the course of the last eight years.

Read full story
7 comments
Minnesota State

Floyd Protestors to Get $600,000 in Minnesota Personal Injury Case

According to research, more than 14,000 protestors were arrested after chaos ensued in response to the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd. During the course of the protests, at least 19 people were killed and nearly $2 billion in property damage was ultimately caused over the course of 2020.

Read full story
64 comments

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.

Read full story
89 comments

Nearly 450,000 Families Desperate as Months-Old Mortgages Go Underwater

Almost half a million homeowners are scrambling this Christmas as they struggle to keep up with their monthly mortgage payments. According to research, a total of 6.3 million homes were sold in October alone, with the average price being $468,000 dollars. However, just mere months after purchasing what they thought were the homes of their dreams, many borrowers have discovered that they owe more for their mortgage loan than their houses are actually worth.

Read full story
357 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana Solopreneur Raises $50 Million in VC Funding with No Coding Experience

Photo byimage Credit:Christina:Wocintechchat.comonUnsplash. Venture Capitalism has always been seen as an endeavor taken on by founders who often have multiple tech degrees and initial investors in order to turn their start-up ideas into million-dollar dreams. Statistically speaking, less than 2% of software startups are founded or co-founded by women. However, one of them Sevetri Wilson, defied many odds to make her mark in a male-dominated field amassing $35 million dollars along the way.

Read full story
2 comments

FTX Bankman-Fried Secretly Owned $100 Million Dollar Stock in Twitter

Photo byImage Credit: Sam Bankman-Fried via CoinDesk. Twitter has been at the forefront of various news headlines in regard to issues with the takeover of CEO Elon Musk. Plagued with mass layoffs, high resignation rates, and an ailing financial sheet, the company is in need of some monetary reprieve.

Read full story
106 comments

FTX Fallout Affects Over $125 Million in State Pension Funds As Bankruptcies Accumulate Around the World

The bankruptcy of FTX gave a front-row seat at just how unstable the world of cryptocurrency can be when people are left to their own vices amid a lack of experience and an infinite supply of money.

Read full story
178 comments

Jewish Denomination Receives $2.7 Million Settlement after Ban from Private Airline

An Orthodox group of Jewish passengers who identify as Haredi, received a substantial settlement last month after negotiations with a private airline company. The airline,Lufthansa which is considered Germany's flag carrier and the second largest in all of Europe, agreed to provide a payment of $2.7 million dollars in compensation for 130 passengers who attempted to board one of their flights.

Read full story
27 comments

Couple Laments About Paycheck Struggles on $200,000 Per Year Salary

Photo byImage Credit: iStockbyUnsplash(Getty) The average median income in the United States is approximately $44,000 and roughly 50% of Americans lack the ability to cover basic emergencies of $400 or more.

Read full story
292 comments

Brazen Non-Banks Deceive Desperate Businesses for Shady PPP Profits

Paycheck Protection Program loans were designed to be issued to millions of struggling small businesses as a means to weather the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Estimates show that upwards of $800 billion dollars in relief was provided, with some 11.5 million of those loans ultimately being forgiven.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California Man Creates Own ISP after Comcast Demands $210,000 for Services

With the rise of work-from-home culture, homeschooling, and the great resignation, access to technology has never been more important. However, when one California man tried to set up telecommunication services for his newly purchased home, he was shocked at the fact that he'd have to pay the equivalent of a second mortgage just to get it.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Poker Dealer Gambles Big with $5 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Poker is often seen as a game of chance where the odds are stacked against you, seeming to give the dealer the best shot at a winning hand. However, one woman is betting the house that she will prevail in a false advertising lawsuit that could be worth millions.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.

Read full story
73 comments

Ditched Zelle Customers to Get Bank Fraud Relief Amid Holiday Season

Payment fraud has been rampant over the past few years with schemers claiming as much as $5.8 billion in the past year alone. However, Zelle a peer-to-peer payment service, offered by hundreds of the world's top financial institutions, has seen victims ranging from young to old lose thousands of dollars a text at a time.

Read full story

Record-Breaking Hemophilia Drug Deals out $3.5 Million Dollar Price Tag

Prescription drug prices have been astronomical over the years with many people having to make the choice between buying medication and paying the bills such as rent, water, or electric bills. However, drugmakers continue to retain profits unseen in other decades by pricing drugs out of the market.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Non-Profit and Subsidiaries Steal $250 Million in Child Food Pandemic Scheme

The pandemic caused millions of families to endure financial hardships due to the widespread fallout of the Coronavirus. However, one charitable organization used child hunger to defraud the government, enrich themselves, all while taking food out of the mouths of children who needed it the most.

Read full story
52 comments

55-Year-Old Medical Professional Incurs Lifetime Worth of Debt with $1,000,000 Student Loan balance

The average cost of student loan debt for a degree ranges from $60,000 to $100,000 for many students around the country who embarked on a standard degree to pursue their career choices. However, for those who seek to obtain credentials in some of the nation's highest-earning professions, the cost of earning an education can end up being millions.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery

The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.

Read full story
44 comments
New York City, NY

New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental Crisis

Across the country, rents are constantly being pushed higher, especially in metropolitan neighborhoods and research shows many Americans are spending upwards of 50% of their income on basic living expenses. A recent survey from Redfin shows that pricing on rental units is up more than 15% over the previous year.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy