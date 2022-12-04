FTX Bankman-Fried Secretly Owned $100 Million Dollar Stock in Twitter

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpKeK_0jWehApF00
Photo byImage Credit: Sam Bankman-Fried via CoinDesk

Twitter has been at the forefront of various news headlines in regard to issues with the takeover of CEO Elon Musk. Plagued with mass layoffs, high resignation rates, and an ailing financial sheet, the company is in need of some monetary reprieve.

However, one such investor who owned shares valued at $100 million dollars has been kept under wraps as the social media platform continues to lo an estimated $4 billion dollars per day.

Fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried has purchased a massive amount of shares in Twitter, via his startup venture Semafor. The lofty investment provided him with a three percent stake right before it went private, and his own empire imploded taking countless others with it.

In addition, he was set to invest up to $10 billion into the company based on a private conversation between the two former businessmen, but ultimately decided he wasn't going to put up the funds after all.

According to reports, Musk has advised outlets that although Bankman-Fried did previously own the shares, he is no longer considered an investor due to a lack of stock conversion upon the company ultimately going private.

In the past few weeks, as several companies have gone bankrupt as a result of his financial misdealings, other ventures that he invested in have been revealed as well including stakes totaling $500 million in Sequoia Capital, Paradigm, Multicoin, and Altimeter Capital Management.

So far nearly one billion dollars worth of client funds have seemingly vanished from the once favorite crypto firm, and creditors with liabilities owed are numbering in the hundreds of thousands. The sheer enormity of the fraud and the number of losses continuing to accrue have some are calling it worse than the disgraced energy firm Enron.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 100 million in twitter stock# Sam bankman fried# Elon Musk# finances# FTX Collapse

Comments / 108

Published by

I'm a personal finance writer providing articles related to your finances,economic issues, and money-saving deals. Feel free to drop me a line anytime.

Texas State
30908 followers

More from Sharee B.

California State

Disabled Man Becomes Instant Millionaire After Selling Rare Family Heirloom

Photo byImage Credit: Hannah Busing via UnsplashonUnsplash. A California man received the gift of a lifetime after discovering that a family heirloom held more value than he could have ever imagined.

Read full story
152 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana Solopreneur Raises $50 Million in VC Funding with No Coding Experience

Photo byimage Credit:Christina:Wocintechchat.comonUnsplash. Venture Capitalism has always been seen as an endeavor taken on by founders who often have multiple tech degrees and initial investors in order to turn their start-up ideas into million-dollar dreams. Statistically speaking, less than 2% of software startups are founded or co-founded by women. However, one of them Sevetri Wilson, defied many odds to make her mark in a male-dominated field amassing $35 million dollars along the way.

Read full story
2 comments

FTX Fallout Affects Over $125 Million in State Pension Funds As Bankruptcies Accumulate Around the World

The bankruptcy of FTX gave a front-row seat at just how unstable the world of cryptocurrency can be when people are left to their own vices amid a lack of experience and an infinite supply of money.

Read full story
176 comments

Jewish Denomination Receives $2.7 Million Settlement after Ban from Private Airline

An Orthodox group of Jewish passengers who identify as Haredi, received a substantial settlement last month after negotiations with a private airline company. The airline,Lufthansa which is considered Germany's flag carrier and the second largest in all of Europe, agreed to provide a payment of $2.7 million dollars in compensation for 130 passengers who attempted to board one of their flights.

Read full story
27 comments

Couple Laments About Paycheck Struggles on $200,000 Per Year Salary

Photo byImage Credit: iStockbyUnsplash(Getty) The average median income in the United States is approximately $44,000 and roughly 50% of Americans lack the ability to cover basic emergencies of $400 or more.

Read full story
292 comments

Brazen Non-Banks Deceive Desperate Businesses for Shady PPP Profits

Paycheck Protection Program loans were designed to be issued to millions of struggling small businesses as a means to weather the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Estimates show that upwards of $800 billion dollars in relief was provided, with some 11.5 million of those loans ultimately being forgiven.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California Man Creates Own ISP after Comcast Demands $210,000 for Services

With the rise of work-from-home culture, homeschooling, and the great resignation, access to technology has never been more important. However, when one California man tried to set up telecommunication services for his newly purchased home, he was shocked at the fact that he'd have to pay the equivalent of a second mortgage just to get it.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Poker Dealer Gambles Big with $5 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Poker is often seen as a game of chance where the odds are stacked against you, seeming to give the dealer the best shot at a winning hand. However, one woman is betting the house that she will prevail in a false advertising lawsuit that could be worth millions.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.

Read full story
66 comments

Ditched Zelle Customers to Get Bank Fraud Relief Amid Holiday Season

Payment fraud has been rampant over the past few years with schemers claiming as much as $5.8 billion in the past year alone. However, Zelle a peer-to-peer payment service, offered by hundreds of the world's top financial institutions, has seen victims ranging from young to old lose thousands of dollars a text at a time.

Read full story

Record-Breaking Hemophilia Drug Deals out $3.5 Million Dollar Price Tag

Prescription drug prices have been astronomical over the years with many people having to make the choice between buying medication and paying the bills such as rent, water, or electric bills. However, drugmakers continue to retain profits unseen in other decades by pricing drugs out of the market.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Non-Profit and Subsidiaries Steal $250 Million in Child Food Pandemic Scheme

The pandemic caused millions of families to endure financial hardships due to the widespread fallout of the Coronavirus. However, one charitable organization used child hunger to defraud the government, enrich themselves, all while taking food out of the mouths of children who needed it the most.

Read full story
52 comments

55-Year-Old Medical Professional Incurs Lifetime Worth of Debt with $1,000,000 Student Loan balance

The average cost of student loan debt for a degree ranges from $60,000 to $100,000 for many students around the country who embarked on a standard degree to pursue their career choices. However, for those who seek to obtain credentials in some of the nation's highest-earning professions, the cost of earning an education can end up being millions.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery

The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.

Read full story
44 comments
New York City, NY

New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental Crisis

Across the country, rents are constantly being pushed higher, especially in metropolitan neighborhoods and research shows many Americans are spending upwards of 50% of their income on basic living expenses. A recent survey from Redfin shows that pricing on rental units is up more than 15% over the previous year.

Read full story
18 comments

61-Year-Old Debt Striker Says She Will Never Repay $70,000 Balance

Student loan forgiveness was recently proposed for more than 43 million people, as many will benefit by having up to $20,000 wiped from their balances. However, one 61-year-old woman says that she will never pay back her debts.

Read full story
1897 comments
Wisconsin State

Senior Living Facility Evicts 98-Year-Old Wisconsin Woman Over Excessive Physical Needs

More than 2 million individuals are expected to retire this year and many of them will be receiving care in assisted living or senior living facilities. However, one elderly woman in Wisconsin was on the receiving end of what could feel like a pretty raw deal.

Read full story
234 comments

Got Cash App?: Hackers are Stealing $1,000s from Unsuspecting Victims

Peer2Peer and cashless payment systems provide an all too necessary way to cover the cost of goods or services without having to ante up by passing around cash amongst friends at dinner or digging around your purse in the store.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Utility Customers Face 25% Wage Garnishments as Private Collections Run Rampant

DTE Energy, one of the largest utility companies in the Midwest has created some practices that are keeping its customers in a form of what could be argued as a debtor's prison.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy