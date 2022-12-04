FTX Bankman-Fried Secretly Owned $100 Million Dollar Stock in Twitter

Twitter has been at the forefront of various news headlines in regard to issues with the takeover of CEO Elon Musk. Plagued with mass layoffs, high resignation rates, and an ailing financial sheet, the company is in need of some monetary reprieve.

However, one such investor who owned shares valued at $100 million dollars has been kept under wraps as the social media platform continues to lo an estimated $4 billion dollars per day.

Fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried has purchased a massive amount of shares in Twitter, via his startup venture Semafor. The lofty investment provided him with a three percent stake right before it went private, and his own empire imploded taking countless others with it.

In addition, he was set to invest up to $10 billion into the company based on a private conversation between the two former businessmen, but ultimately decided he wasn't going to put up the funds after all.

According to reports, Musk has advised outlets that although Bankman-Fried did previously own the shares, he is no longer considered an investor due to a lack of stock conversion upon the company ultimately going private.

In the past few weeks, as several companies have gone bankrupt as a result of his financial misdealings, other ventures that he invested in have been revealed as well including stakes totaling $500 million in Sequoia Capital, Paradigm, Multicoin, and Altimeter Capital Management.

So far nearly one billion dollars worth of client funds have seemingly vanished from the once favorite crypto firm, and creditors with liabilities owed are numbering in the hundreds of thousands. The sheer enormity of the fraud and the number of losses continuing to accrue have some are calling it worse than the disgraced energy firm Enron.