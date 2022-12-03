FTX Fallout Affects Over $125 Million in State Pension Funds As Bankruptcies Accumulate Around the World

Photo by Image Credit: iStockbyUnsplash

The bankruptcy of FTX gave a front-row seat at just how unstable the world of cryptocurrency can be when people are left to their own vices amid a lack of experience and an infinite supply of money.

At first glance, it appeared as if the majority of victims were simply other crypto companies, funds, or everyday investors. But, a closer look into the domino effect that has sent the nation's crypto darlings into a tailspin with a slew of additional collapses, account freezes, and investor abandonment tells a much different story.

Public pension funds, such as those that are provided as an automatic benefit to working in a service-related capacity often come with a full roster of various financial products that require a trained eye to properly identify each component.

Also known as blackboxes, for the lack of fund risk transparency, the pensions are casually invested in everything ranging from ETFs to a cornucopia of global cryptocurrency holdings. Of the more than $35 trillion dollars under management worldwide, the vast majority are heavily invested in the digital assets with little to no oversight.

A recent survey shows that over 6,000 state-sponsored or government-related pension funds exist in the United States alone and roughly ninety-five percent have poured their funds into the blockchain technology with little penchant or knowledge of the full risks involved.

Of the multitude of crypto exchanges or lenders that have subsequently filed for bankruptcy in the past few months, their investors include retirement funds such as the Ontario Teacher Pensions Fund, Minnesota State Board of Investment, Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System, and Fairfax County Pension Fund.

With $2.5 trillion in accumulated losses thus far, and new bankruptcy filings by the day, whether the nation's public service workers who have dedicated decades of their lives to serving others will be able to retire with a promised nest egg remains yet to be seen.