Jewish Denomination Receives $2.7 Million Settlement after Ban from Private Airline

An Orthodox group of Jewish passengers who identify as Haredi, received a substantial settlement last month after negotiations with a private airline company.

The airline, Lufthansa which is considered Germany's flag carrier and the second largest in all of Europe, agreed to provide a payment of $2.7 million dollars in compensation for 130 passengers who attempted to board one of their flights.

"So Jewish people on the plane made a problem so all Jews are banned from Lufthansa for the day?"- An outraged passenger

The incident occurred during the height of the Covid pandemic and centered around passengers boarding a flight from Frankfurt, shortly after arriving from New York. Video coverage sparked outrage once it was revealed that the Jewish passengers were being banned and refused gate entry for the connection which was headed to Budapest.

"While this is infuriation, the airline's apathetic response to this incident is equally shocking."- America Jewish Committee via Twitter

After being condemned for anti-semitism by supporters around the world, Lufthansa ultimately issued a public apology to the group as well as implemented a program to retrain all of their airline employees.

"Even if others are breaking the rules, you will be judged as a group". Wear the yarmulke and wear it proud." - Daniel Kravitz,Owner-Dans Deals

For their harrowing experience, each passenger will end up receiving what equates to $21,000, however that number will be reduced by nearly $4,000 after legal fees are accounted for. Representatives for Lufthansa stated that payments have already begun for several of the passengers. While it may provide a small reprieve, the shocking and appalling treatment that they endured won't soon be forgotten.