Couple Laments About Paycheck Struggles on $200,000 Per Year Salary

The average median income in the United States is approximately $44,000 and roughly 50% of Americans lack the ability to cover basic emergencies of $400 or more.

"We have never really learned how to save money. At this rate, we'll never be able to retire." -Concerned couple

According to research, less than 65% of Americans know where their money is being spent each month. Things like missing bill payments, falling behind on credit card debts, and facing an extreme lack of monetary resources at the end of each month is often the end result.

However, for one high-earning family, bringing in over $200,000 per year still doesn't cut it when it comes to managing basic monthly expenses.

The husband and wife who bring in at least $100,000 each from their jobs respectively come from humble beginnings. Both were considered to have a less-than-desirable upbringing with parents who relied on government assistance to make ends meet.

Although they are highly successful, they find themselves struggling to make ends meet and cover living expenses as they often have trouble surviving from one paycheck to the next. In addition to facing a lack of money, the couple deals with crushing debt from two home equity loans totaling half of their annual income.

A research trend has shown that more and more people who are considered rich, are going falt broke within five years or less, due to a lack of good financial knowledge, easy access to credit, and the rising costs of living.

As the economy goes deeper into a recession and layoffs continue to pile up, managing your money has become more important than ever.