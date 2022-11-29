Record-Breaking Hemophilia Drug Deals out $3.5 Million Dollar Price Tag

Photo by Image Credit:FamilyMedicineAustin.com

Prescription drug prices have been astronomical over the years with many people having to make the choice between buying medication and paying the bills such as rent, water, or electric bills. However, drugmakers continue to retain profits unseen in other decades by pricing drugs out of the market.

A pharmaceutical company, CSL Behring, based in Pennsylvania, with Australian headquarters was recently granted approval for a gene therapy that can improve clotting in patients with hemophilia. After going through the trials and a lengthy approval process, the company decided on a price.

The medication, called Hemegenix is the most expensive drug in the world and is priced at $3.5 million dollars for a single dose. Developed in order to reduce the amount of limit the amount of treatments a person would have to endure, it also reduces bleeding episodes in the majority of patients.

Previously, a company named BioMarin Pharmaceutical held the record for the most expensive drug with a $2 million dollar price tag.

According to research, hemophilia B, which is caused by a genetic mutation affects as many as 33,000 people in the United States. The condition affects one out of approximately 20,000 male births each year and is known to cause significant bleeding due to the body's inability to properly clot.

"Today’s approval provides a new treatment option for patients with hemophilia B and represents important progress in the development of innovative therapies".-Dr. Peter Marks, U.S. Food and Drug Administration

As the county heads into a recession, it is unclear when the first treatment will be readily available for those needing the life-saving treatment. Upon approval, the FDA touted the drug's progress as a therapy for hemophiliacs around the country.