Non-Profit and Subsidiaries Steal $250 Million in Child Food Pandemic Scheme

Photo by Image Credit: iStockbyUnsplash

The pandemic caused millions of families to endure financial hardships due to the widespread fallout of the Coronavirus. However, one charitable organization used child hunger to defraud the government, enrich themselves, all while taking food out of the mouths of children who needed it the most.

Feeding Our Future is a Minnesota-based non-profit that received roughly $250 million dollars as a part of an initiative to serve meals to children who were suffering from the effects of hunger. Generally known as the "child nutrition program", which occurs at most publicly funded schools during summer months across the country, the meals are served in all 50 states with no strings attached.

Over the course of a two-year investigation, the non-profit scored millions of dollars in funding and referral fees by sourcing meal distribution to almost 300 companies across the state. Tasked with serving meals to needy children, many were nothing but a mix of shell companies that populated lists from random name generators fraudulently submitted for meal reimbursement.

In addition to the kickback fees earned from Feeding Our Future, a large portion of the funds went to the sites run by a group of people employed directly by the non-profit. The recipients then spent the money on lavish vacations, resort properties, and extravagant homes in other countries.

All-in-all, 47 people have been indicted in the egregious, false meals for dollars scheme. The company's director, Aimee Bock, who is at the center of the scheme, continues to maintain that no wrongdoing has occurred.