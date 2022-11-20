61-Year-Old Debt Striker Says She Will Never Repay $70,000 Balance

Student loan forgiveness was recently proposed for more than 43 million people, as many will benefit by having up to $20,000 wiped from their balances. However, one 61-year-old woman says that she will never pay back her debts.

Anne McKechnie is a retired teacher assistant and currently owes more than $70,000 on her student loan balance. A self-proclaimed debt denier, she went into debt almost forty years ago in order to obtain her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees.

As a part of a new movement of senior borrowers, known as the "Fifty Over Fifty" club, the retired teacher claims that the student loan system is predatory and refuses to continue making payments on them.

"I am no longer ashamed of being in debt. I am enraged by the predatory nature of these loans"- Anne McKechnie

Throughout her teaching career, she worked in the public school system, including those that dealt with troubled youth. Her first foray into loan forgiveness was when she attempted to apply for a teacher's forgiveness grant, however, she found out that she didn't qualify at all.

A few years later, she went under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which forgives debt balances after 120 successful payments over a decade. The $1,000 monthly payments seemed manageable at first, although eventually, her income situation changed and she tried her best to keep up, only able to contribute $500 per month instead. Ultimately, McKechnie would become responsible for paying $50,000 in total interest over the course of her prepayment plan, which amounted to two-thirds of her original debt amount of $70,000 borrowed.

After making payments consistently for more than three decades, McKechnie was disgusted to be notified via letter that although she made more than the required amount of payments, nearly 30 of those would be disqualified. This stipulation took her out of the running to receive the forgiveness that she so diligently chipped away at.

"I am angry that after having made more than enough payments to qualify for forgiveness, I have been told that my payments don't qualify". - Anne Mckechnie

Currently, the student loan debt stands at $1.6 trillion and nearly 10% of federal loan borrowers are senior citizens. While the Fifty Over Fifty group has all but given up on loan forgiveness, millions of others' fates still hang in the balance.