Toys-R-Us Makes a Comeback with New Stores Across 9 Different States

The famed toy retailer who infamously shut down a series of stores across the country is making a comeback in a huge way.

Toys-R-Us, which makes the old and young alike not "wanna grow up", has made a decision to re-open locations in 9 different states right before the Winter holiday and shopping season kicks off.

According to sources, the retailer is planning to open a total of 40 locations across various states to bring back that nostalgic feeling. The majority of the locations will be located inside Macy's retail outlets, typically located inside shopping malls.

As of 2021, the only remaining stores were in a select few regions such as Georgia, Nevada, New York, Missouri, Louisiana, Maryland, and California. However, after an acquisition by WHP Global, the outlets will feature up to 10,0000 feet of America's favorite toys, games, and books.

In addition to the regular stores reopening, the rebooted version of Toys-R-Us will operate under eight flagship stores in the following states:

Hawaii (Honolulu)

Illinois (Chicago)

Georgia (Atlanta)

California (Los Angeles, San Francisco)

Florida (Miami)

Texas (Houston)

The re-openings come just three years after the toy maker originally set up shop at sites in Texas and California in the second half of 2019, surviving a company-wide bankruptcy a year prior.

As online retailers such as Amazon dominate the market, the one-of-a-kind toy shopping experience will make Christmas a little bit brighter.

While a specific date hasn't been 100%, the stores are expected to be open to the public by the middle of October.