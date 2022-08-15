Retail Chain Offers $75,000 Sign-On Bonus for Employees Looking for Work Amid Staffing Shortage

Many of the top commercial retailers have experienced a staffing shortage over the past couple of years as people grapple with rising daycare costs, worker burnout, and exorbitant costs having an impact on their monthly budget.

One such chain, known for providing a range of products from refreshments to medical supplies is offering a sign-on bonus that equates to more than the average person makes in any given year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is offering incoming Pharmacists the deal of a lifetime with a $75,000 sign-on bonus on top of their traditional salary, which includes benefits such as a 401k, healthcare coverage, and paid time off.

The bonus comes as a result of a shortage among pharmacy professionals in multiple states as the company is responsible for filling much-needed prescriptions for more than 1.1 billion people each year at nearly 19,000 stores worldwide.

Typically, a Pharmacist would make an average of $128,000 according to recent data compiled by the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics), which provides annual wage information across various employment sectors.

In addition, to the healthy bonus for new recruits, the company is also hiring work from home Pharmacy Technicians with a starting wage of $41,000 based on job listing reports from online recruiting platforms.

Currently, anyone can apply for the role as long they meet the minimum requirements for hire. These include a pharmacy license, a bachelor's degree, experience with medications, and certification for administering vaccinations. While the bonus is being given out in all fifty states, specific markets do apply.

