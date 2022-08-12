Social Security Recipients to Receive Nearly 10% Benefits Increase to Combat Inflation

Inflation has reached record numbers in the past few months as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates as much as 2.25%, unemployment is rising at a feverish pace, and the average household is paying roughly 30% more for goods and services.

One segment of the population, that has been affected the most by the economic disparities are social security recipients who remain on a fixed income and often have little to no funds left after accounting for living expenses and costly medications.

Currently, 65 million people are receiving social security benefits, and for many, it's the only income they have to make ends meet each month. While the average benefit is about $1,500 per month, millions of individuals including those who are collecting social security disability receive far less than that amount.

According to the cost of living adjustment(COLA), which is performed by the Social Security Administration each year to help determine how much benefits should increase, along with record high inflation over the summer, beneficiaries are expected to receive the largest increase in forty years.

Policy analysts predict that the increase will be as high as 9.6% when benefits begin over the next calendar year, putting an extra $159 in each recipient's account. The boost would add an average of $4,000 to the average household's income.

As the economy continues to deal with supply chain shortages contributing to inflation, the amount of funds received by recipients has struggled to keep up.

Over the next decade, more than 20 million people are expected to reach retirement age, and while calls for reform are everywhere, a long-term solution can't come soon enough.