Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections Case

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was serving time in a Minnesota corrections facility, located at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center in the Spring of 2020.

According to reports, eight officers who were working at the facility during the time were told by a supervisor that they were barred from guarding or entering the floor on which Chauvin was located for roughly an hour.

In a complaint, the officers recount that the ban did not apply to other officers who were not considered people of color. Shortly afterward, the officers affected contacted the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to file discrimination charges against their employer. A subsequent lawsuit seeking damages for discrimination, emotional distress, and loss of income by a total of eleven officers was filed months later in February 2021.

Sources revealed that the Superintendent, Steve Lydon issued the order to calm any racial tensions between Chauvin and the group of officers "in hopes of protecting and supporting employees of color".

The plaintiffs were awarded a total of $1.4 million in damages due to a settlement agreement held earlier this summer rewarding each officer roughly $175,000, with the exception of three of the officers. In addition, the county was ordered to issue an apology to the officers on the basis of discriminatory actions.

The terms of the settlement also render the lawsuit dismissed and prevent any future claims against the county in relation to the matter.

The plaintiffs have not yet spoken publicly regarding the results, however, an apology by Ramsey County has been officially issued.