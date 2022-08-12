More Than 4 Million Employees Could Lose Decades of Income from Long-Term Side Effects of Covid-19

Over the past two years, more than $800 billion dollars has been sent to households in an attempt to speed up the economic recovery of a country devastated by the pandemic.

For some, the Covid-19 virus that left them reeling and near death has taken a toll on their bodies that they may never recover from and will impact their ability to work permanently.

One such worker, Chimere Smith taught English in Baltimore before she caught the virus and endured symptoms such as migraines, fever, respiratory issues, and muscle aches that are common in patients. However, she has continued to suffer from its effects over the past two years and still struggles to adjust daily while grappling with dizziness, and chronic pain.

Like hundreds of others in her community, she has had to rely on social security disability as a short-term solution while trying to figure out the proper accommodations for returning to her job, which looks grim considering her daily stuggles. Even those employees whose employers are able to make such accommodations in order to comply with the American Disabilities Act can go go so far.

Census Bureau data shows that as many as 4 million workers are unable to return to their jobs due to the effects of long Covid, which equates to more than 2% of the population considered working. According to a Harvard Economist, the long-term effects of being out of work could cost those known as "long haulers" a collective $50 billion in lost wages each year. In addition to the lost wages, medical costs would essentially cost each individual as much as $9,000 per year in treatment and care management costs.

As the country is reeling from high inflation,rising hosuing costs, an ever-constant threat of mutating variants, the true cost of the Covid-19 pandemic has yet to unfold.