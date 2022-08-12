New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag

Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.

According to research, New York State has one of the highest rates of unusable rental units in the country, standing at just over 40% as of the Spring of 2022. They also have some of the country's most lenient tenant laws as rent stabilization policies attempt to curb rising rents, that can reach as much as $4,000 in places like Manhattan.

However, as property owners attempted to work with renters to avoid mortgage defaults, high vacancy numbers, and lack of rental income, some tenants chose to forego requirements altogether, leaving thousands of landlords in a precarious situation.

One real estate investor who goes by the name @soycaca recounted his experience with a former tenant who sought out rental assistance under NYC's ERAP, which helps renters who accrued late rent or utilities in connection with Covid-19. When things didn't go through, he was left owing more than $17,000 in back rent to his landlord, who like many have dealt with the effects of paying multiple mortgages amid the pandemic moratoriums.

Typically, the landlord would have been able to apply for the NYC LRAP program to offset some of the costs, however, he didn't meet the qualifications for that program as a result. After going to court to sue for damages as a last resort, @soycaca wasn't able to secure a judgement.

Left with a vacant apartment, runaway tenant, and lack of court judgement to replace the lost income, he is quickly running out of options.