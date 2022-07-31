Underfunded Social Security Could Cause Retirees to Lose 25% of Benefits by 2034

Social Security is often seen as a safety net for individuals who reach retirement age, along with 401ks or savings to live out their post-work life.

"With only half of private sector employees having a 401(k) at any time, Social Security is one of the most important aspects of retirement income’s ‘three-legged stool".- Alicia Munnell, Director of the Center of Retirement Research (Boston College)

Normally, taxpayers put a percentage of their paychecks or self-employment income into the administration which goes into a fund created by the Social Security Administration that is dispersed once you reach the retirement age. This amount varies from 6.2% for employees to 12.4% for employers or small business owners.

According to records, the trust fund has a surplus of funds compared to the amount it routinely pays out to retirees. However, over the coming decade, many of those reserves will be depleted due to a major decrease in employees paying into the system. Overall, this could lead to a 25% decrease in the amount of monthly benefits a person receives, which currently stands between $704 and $3,345 depending on the length of earnings taxed.

For many soon-to-be retirees, this could spell financial disaster as they deal with an unsteady housing market, soaring medication prices, and rents that keep increasing. A recent study by the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households showed that less than 70% of Americans have less than $400 tucked away in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, Congress is examining methods to resolve the situation with options ranging from increasing the payroll tax rate to raising the retirement age again. As more baby boomers exit the workforce and less money is coming in from the current generation, only time will tell when the lifeline will run dry and cease to exist at all.