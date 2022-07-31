Underfunded Social Security Could Cause Retirees to Lose 25% of Benefits by 2034

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49x3c3_0gyraxlh00
iStockbyUnsplash.com

Social Security is often seen as a safety net for individuals who reach retirement age, along with 401ks or savings to live out their post-work life.

"With only half of private sector employees having a 401(k) at any time, Social Security is one of the most important aspects of retirement income’s ‘three-legged stool".- Alicia Munnell, Director of the Center of Retirement Research (Boston College)

Normally, taxpayers put a percentage of their paychecks or self-employment income into the administration which goes into a fund created by the Social Security Administration that is dispersed once you reach the retirement age. This amount varies from 6.2% for employees to 12.4% for employers or small business owners.

According to records, the trust fund has a surplus of funds compared to the amount it routinely pays out to retirees. However, over the coming decade, many of those reserves will be depleted due to a major decrease in employees paying into the system. Overall, this could lead to a 25% decrease in the amount of monthly benefits a person receives, which currently stands between $704 and $3,345 depending on the length of earnings taxed.

For many soon-to-be retirees, this could spell financial disaster as they deal with an unsteady housing market, soaring medication prices, and rents that keep increasing. A recent study by the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households showed that less than 70% of Americans have less than $400 tucked away in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, Congress is examining methods to resolve the situation with options ranging from increasing the payroll tax rate to raising the retirement age again. As more baby boomers exit the workforce and less money is coming in from the current generation, only time will tell when the lifeline will run dry and cease to exist at all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Security Defecit# Social Security# finances# Retirement# Senior Living

Comments / 14

Published by

I'm a personal finance writer providing articles related to your finances,economic issues, and money-saving deals. Feel free to drop me a line anytime.

Texas State
22628 followers

More from Sharee B.

Fayetteville, AR

53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 Balance

Three decades ago, Jason Harmon, an Arkansas man completed his college degree after attending the University of Arkansas. Shortly after he entered into an income-based repayment plan, which allowed him to make payments each month towards his balance and interest charges.

Read full story
14 comments
Monroe County, NY

Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical Bills

The healthcare industry in the United States is one of the most expensive in the world. When we look picture nursing homes, they're often projected as safe places to ensure 24-hour care for relatives in their time of need.

Read full story
8 comments

3M to Provide Service Members up to One Billion Dollars for Faulty Earplugs

Manufacturer 3M has found themselves in hot water again after tons of lawsuits have nearly bankrupted the company over it's lack of hearing protection for soldiers who used their earplugs during tours of Iraq an Afghanistan.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.

Read full story
743 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Woman in Her 80s Lives Near Poverty Line with Paltry Social Security Benefits

The upcoming recession which has caused major job losses in certain sectors along with increased inflation rates has taken a toll on a segment of the population considered among the most vulnerable.

Read full story
79 comments
California State

Minimum Wage Set to Jump to $15.50 Next Year for California Residents

Employee wages have been the topic of many news cycles over the years as workers face higher gas prices, increased interest rates, and costly food prices. The average job provides a salary that remains more than 300 times less than the salary of the company's CEO and that gap is increasing.

Read full story
5 comments

Corinthian Students Receive $5.8 Billion Automatic Loan Discharge

Corinthian Colleges were a for-profit group of educational institutions that operated between 1995 and 2015. Hundreds of thousands of students attended schools like ITT Tech, which promised deceptive job outlooks and misled students on the ability to transfer credits from other universities. However, they found themselves saddled with near-worthless degrees and mountains of debt that were likely to never be repaid via graduates' earnings.

Read full story
16 comments
Minnesota State

Man's Ex-Girlfriend Wins $5.2 Million Payout After Suing His Car Insurance Company

A Minnesota woman is smiling all the way to the bank after she has one of the most expensive breakups in decades. Identified as M.O. for privacy reasons, sued her ex-boyfriend's car insurance company after contracting an std during an incident where they were in his vehicle during the year 2014. The woman alleges that the man, as well as his automobile insurer Geico, were negligent in failing to protect her from sustaining bodily injuries as a result of their encounter.

Read full story
9 comments

Bill Cosby Fined $500,000 in Teen Assault Case During Playboy Mansion Days

Bill Cosby has been ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution to a victim in a civil case regarding the assault of a woman who was in her teens during her time at a Playboy Mansion. This comes after the comedian was released from prison just one year ago following a string of assault allegations stemming from over 60 women.

Read full story
9 comments

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Living in Halfway House Post Prison Release

Martin Shkreli, the man infamously known as "Pharma Bro", has been released from prison following his 7-year sentence for securities fraud stemming from an indictment in 2018. The disgraced former executive, who owned Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals, made headlines for raising the prices of prescription drugs for life-threatening conditions such as toxoplasmosis, to $750 per pill, which represents a staggering 4000% increase.

Read full story
7 comments

College Grad Owes Nearly Twenty Grand Above Original Student Loan Amount after Paying $60,000 over 9 Years

Student loan debt has been crippling for many individuals over the past few years regardless of annual incomes or social class. One college graduate, who goes by the handle of @baddie.brad on TikTok states that he has paying his monthly payments over the past seven years, and has never missed a single one. Having shelled out at least $60,000 he expected the money to put a huge dent in the amount that he owes.

Read full story
541 comments
Texas State

Fake Texas Car Dealer Faces Charges for Selling 700,000 Temporary License Plates

Vehicle registration, tags and insurance are big business due to the fact that they are required in all states across the country. However, one Texas man took it to an entirely different level when he tried to cash in on new car buyers needing license plates to keep their automobiles on the road.

Read full story
2 comments

Surging Monkeypox Cases Bring Fear As Virologists Stumped Amid Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic

Monkeypox cases have made a quick footprint across the county, with more than 45 cases discovered over the past couple of months. Originating in African nations, the first incidence was confirmed in a traveler residing in the United Kingdom.

Read full story
783 comments
Washington, DC

46 -Year- Old Hyperpolyglot Speaks 24 Languages as DC's Trusted Carpet Cleaner

Extreme intelligence is something that many people possess, however a certain percentage of the population has extraordinary powers when it comes to the human mind. One individual, by the name of Vaughn Smith, has a talent that would rival United Nations. The 46-year-old speaks a total of 24 languages with 8 of them being fully fluent. He's studied these languages over the past several decades and counts Hungarian, Japanese, Hebrew, Finnish, and Greek among them.

Read full story
43 comments
California State

Summer stimulus checks arriving for residents of these 7 states in 2022

As we continue to deal with record inflation, high food prices, and a never-ending battle to cancel student loan debt, many people are wondering when they will be on the shortlist for a little extra stimulus.

Read full story
39 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Employee robs elderly cancer patient of $437,000 during hospital stay

A 70-year-old cancer patient is getting some overdue justice today as her victimizer was finally arrested. Ana Nunez was taken into custody by Florida authorities after an investigation revealed that she stole more than $437,000 from the elderly woman by impersonating her own daughter. Throughout the ordeal, the fraudster manipulated the cancer patient to sign over power of attorney, granting access to all of her possessions including her home and bank accounts.

Read full story
7 comments

Gas prices to top $6 per gallon as summer-like heatwaves and food shortages persist

As the country faces record-breaking temperatures ahead of the summer, gas and food prices have gone soaring for the second time. Currently, the average price for a gallon of gas sits at $4.59 just a few months after things were seeming to go back to a manageable amount. Forecasters at JPMorgan Chase have predicted that prices will go above the $6 dollar mark by the time the new season rolls around. This marks a 30% increase amid multiple rate hikes and another round of Ukrainian aid, inflation, and cryptocurrency markets going into freefall.

Read full story
216 comments
Houston, TX

Guaranteed Income Program to Provide $4500 Per Year to Qualifying Residents

Guaranteed income is a program that has been piloted across several states in the country in order to help some of the most vulnerable residents. Successfully implemented in places like California, New York, and South Carolina, ranging from $300 to $1,000 per month.

Read full story
11 comments
Hattiesburg, MS

Brett Favre Named as Part of $28 Million Dollar Welfare Kickback Scheme

Brett Favre, a Heisman Trophy winner and football Hall of Famer, has been named in a lawsuit over a scheme involving the Mississippi Department of Human Services. "Call me crazy but my goal is to take home 20 million when it’s all said and done,” Favre reportedly texted Vanlandingham.

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy