Walmart Provides Deep Discounts as Prices Reduced from Overages

The recent rumblings of a recession have caused lots of people to spend their money more carefully as the dollar has to stretch further and credit tightens up. However, that lack of spending has created deep discounts for buyers looking to get more for less.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillion, has highlighted the fact that the company is experiencing a surplus in product areas where customers can benefit the most. The merchandise includes various types of clothing items, casual wear, shoes, office equipment, and exercise gear.

The discount retailer who prides itself on the low prices for high value, is slashing it's prices even further and as they seek to offload summer inventory in preparation for the next season.

"There are [pricing] problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics," Neil Saunders, Managing Director, GlobalData

The following departments are experiencing the most surplus and will be cutting prices the most:

Apparel

Home Furnishings

Electronics

Furniture

However, it's not just Walmart that is dealing with the issue of having more items that it can get rid of. Other popular retailers such as Target and Overstock.com are grappling with a loads of inventory, which hasn't been seen in recent years.

"In an inflationary environment, consumers tend to look for the lower-cost solution."-Michael Pachter, Managing Director, Wedbush

As tax-free holidays approach in some states, retailers are hoping to increase consumer demand as shoppers look for bargains to get more bang for their buck. Right now, bargains are everywhere if shoppers know where to look.