3M to Provide Service Members up to One Billion Dollars for Faulty Earplugs

Manufacturer 3M has found themselves in hot water again after tons of lawsuits have nearly bankrupted the company over it's lack of hearing protection for soldiers who used their earplugs during tours of Iraq an Afghanistan.

“It’s not as though this was a paper clip or a Post-it note, where if it doesn’t work, it’s not a huge deal. They knew this was going to cause permanent damage to our soldiers.” -Brian Aylstock, Lawyer for plaintiffs

According to recent documents, the company has had more than 235,000 lawsuits filed against it (120,000 in process) from veterans who used the products between the years 2003 and 2015 for combat missions and/or training. The plaintiffs suffered varying amounts of hearing loss as a result of their usage.

They have recently offered $1 billion dollars as compensation in an attempt to resolve the ongoing litigation that they face. In addition, they have also paid $265 million in recent settlements as well as a fine of $9.1 million handed down from the Department of Justice within the past five years.

The money would go into a trust fund and be dispersed to service members, which equates to just under $5,000 per person affected. Aearo Technologies, the subsidiary which manufactured the devices has recent filed in U.S. bankruptcy court amid the settlement offer and 3M offered an additional $240 million for other related expenses.

“We want to do right for veterans.” - 3M CEO, Mike Roman

In the aftermath, the company is also planning to spinoff it's healthcare division into a company that could potentially be listed on the stock market and run be eligible for an IPO. The new focus will be on wound care and biopharma products.