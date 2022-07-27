25-Year-Old Tech Employee Fired Over Salary Sharing TikTok Videos

Getting a new job is always exciting, especially when it results in a significant increase in your annual salary. However, one tech employee's joy quickly turned to confusion as she was reprimanded for letting people know about her newfound success.

Lexi Larson is a 25-year-old tech employee who had recently been hired by a company that offered her a $40,000 raise compared to her previously held position. One she decided to share the news with fellow Tik-Tok followers in a series of video messages and all seemed to go well as she was praised for being forthcoming.

However, soon after she says that she was contacted by her employer and required to go through a series of meetings. It turns out that they'd gotten wind of her account and weren't too pleased. Larson states that approximately 2 days later she was fired from her position due to the possibility of other information being shared.

"And I did specifically ask, like, 'Have I broken any policies? And they said not at this time, I have not, but it could happen at any time in the future ".- Lexi Larson

Naturally, she was distraught at losing an opportunity she'd worked so hard to get. Soon after she was able to reach out to her previous employer from which she'd previously resigned and get her old position back.

According to the National Labor Relations Act, sharing of salary information is not prohibited under the law. However, like Lexi, thousands of people are terminated annually in conjunction with what companies consider a breach of contract.