Minimum Wage Set to Jump to $15.50 Next Year for California Residents

Employee wages have been the topic of many news cycles over the years as workers face higher gas prices, increased interest rates, and costly food prices. The average job provides a salary that remains more than 300 times less than the salary of the company's CEO and that gap is increasing.

California Governor Gavin Newsome has recently approved a plan to increase his state's minimum wage to $15.50 per hour. This amount is $0.50 over his originally planned wage hike and is set to begin early next year.

The announcement came as the state detailed its plans to combat record inflation as a part of an $18.1 billion dollar stimulus that will take effect in January. It comes just as gas prices in the sunshine state have peaked above $7.00 per gallon with no signs of slowing down.

Additional stimulus approved by Governor Newsome includes the following relief measures:

A utility bill and water fund of $1.4 billion

Nearly $3 billion for rent relief efforts (if applications were submitted before the end of March)

Federal subsidies funds of $304 million to continue the state's marketplace

Bonus checks of up to $1,500 for hospital and other healthcare workers

Childcare subsidies totaling $157 million

Gas price relief checks of $800 for all eligible vehicle owners

So far twenty-five other states have also raised their minimum wage, however, California continues to have the highest starting hourly pay in the nation. Statistics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis show that the basic cost of living is estimated at nearly $47,000 per year.