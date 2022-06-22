Corinthian Students Receive $5.8 Billion Automatic Loan Discharge

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKNDV_0gIoDfAN00
Steven Aguilar by Unsplash

Corinthian Colleges were a for-profit group of educational institutions that operated between 1995 and 2015. Hundreds of thousands of students attended schools like ITT Tech, which promised deceptive job outlooks and misled students on the ability to transfer credits from other universities. However, they found themselves saddled with near-worthless degrees and mountains of debt that were likely to never be repaid via graduates' earnings.

Recently, the Department of Education made a ruling to automatically discharge their student loan debts to the tune of $5.8 billion dollars, giving over 500,000 borrowers the opportunity to start over with a clean slate. The move comes just a decade after VP Kamala Harris sued the institution regarding their deceptive practices during her time as an Attorney General for the State of California.

"As of today, every student deceived, defrauded, and driven into debt by Corinthian Colleges can rest assured that the Biden-Harris administration has their back and will discharge their federal student loans," - Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education

The discharge is the largest student loan relief package in history and affects borrowers at some 105 separate campuses. It also comes just months after an overhaul of the current student loan servicing system was announced and the nation's top servicers transferred their debts to other companies after years of payment deferrals.

Student loan forgiveness has surpassed $25 billion in the past 18 months and may likely continue as the White House considers canceling additional debts. For those affected by the Corinthian Colleges, no action is required. The Department of Education will be contacting borrowers in the upcoming weeks.

