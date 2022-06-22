Man's Ex-Girlfriend Wins $5.2 Million Payout After Suing His Car Insurance Company

A Minnesota woman is smiling all the way to the bank after she has one of the most expensive breakups in decades.

Identified as M.O. for privacy reasons, sued her ex-boyfriend's car insurance company after contracting an std during an incident where they were in his vehicle during the year 2014. The woman alleges that the man, as well as his automobile insurer Geico, were negligent in failing to protect her from sustaining bodily injuries as a result of their encounter.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 after the victim submitted a claim for damages amounting to $1 million dollars citing pain and suffering. However, at the time the insurer declined to defend the insured man due to a clause in the contract in which they deny any liability in the situation.

Months after filing, the Geico and M.O. entered into an arbitration agreement, which allowed an independent arbitrator to decide on the final outcome of the case. This garnered her an award in the amount of $5.2 million dollars in damages after reviewing all of the facts.

Upon an appeal of the judgment to a higher court, the Missouri Court of Appeals (Western District), upheld the original settlement, due to the company's ability to be proactive during the proceedings.

Geico has since filed a lawsuit of its own, which includes the victim as well as the insured seeking to be released from liability due to the actions of the vehicle occupants. Currently, the trial date is set to take place sometime in October 2022.