Bill Cosby Fined $500,000 in Teen Assault Case During Playboy Mansion Days

Bill Cosby has been ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution to a victim in a civil case regarding the assault of a woman who was in her teens during her time at a Playboy Mansion. This comes after the comedian was released from prison just one year ago following a string of assault allegations stemming from over 60 women.

After a battle that lasted for seven years, the jury reached a decision that found Cosby guilty of assaulting Judith Huth as a 16-year-old minor during a tour of the mansion. The incident occurred in 1975 according to Huth's original filing in 2014, where she testified she and a friend, Donna Samuelson were at the property and had photographic evidence.

“Seriously, it’s been so many years, so many tears, just a long time coming.” - Judith Huth, victim

Gloria Alred, a high-profile attorney represented Huth as they celebrated the news outside of a Santa Monica courthouse a few days ago.

Previously, a total of eleven civil suits reached settlements for undisclosed amounts with an agreement of the comedian's insurer, during which he maintained his innocence while openly acknowledging that he was against any settlement and would not be footing the cost of them.

Cosby, whose original conviction was overturned has plans to appeal the verdict according to reports via his spokesperson. Originally, he was brought up on charges stemming from more than sixty women during a movement that brought down several movie producers, actors, politicians, and directors as #MeToo became a national phenomenon.

For now, no other civil suits have been discovered however, as the saga continues the future could be anyone's guess.