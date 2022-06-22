Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Living in Halfway House Post Prison Release

Martin Shkreli, the man infamously known as "Pharma Bro", has been released from prison following his 7-year sentence for securities fraud stemming from an indictment in 2018.

The disgraced former executive, who owned Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals, made headlines for raising the prices of prescription drugs for life-threatening conditions such as toxoplasmosis, to $750 per pill, which represents a staggering 4000% increase.

Once called the "face of pharmaceutical greed", Shkreli was originally scheduled to be released as of September this year, however, he received an early exit due to good behavior. This allowed him to be almost free on the condition that he reside at a halfway house located in New York.

In addition to the halfway house living quarters, he has also been officially banned from the pharmaceutical industry and required to repay $25 million in penalties for his role in Vyera Pharmaceuticals' stock price-fixing.

Upon his release, Shkreli uploaded a photo to his social media account which has more than 23,000 followers where he proclaims how easy it is to get out of Federal Prison versus dealing with the online world.

As for what he is doing with his post-prision days, his latest endeavor is venturing into the world of cryptocurrency as he has confirmed interest in Ethereum and Bitcoin and his usage of Uniswap since his prison days.

Meanwhile, the parent of his former company is on the hook regarding repaying plaintiffs in nearly 10 states as they came to a settlement agreement to provide $40 million to victims who were defrauded.