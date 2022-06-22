College Grad Owes Nearly Twenty Grand Above Original Student Loan Amount after Paying $60,000 over 9 Years

Student loan debt has been crippling for many individuals over the past few years regardless of annual incomes or social class.

One college graduate, who goes by the handle of @baddie.brad on TikTok states that he has paying his monthly payments over the past seven years, and has never missed a single one. Having shelled out at least $60,000 he expected the money to put a huge dent in the amount that he owes.

After opening his statement, he was dumbfounded to learn that his account balance is a staggering $147,000, which is approximately $17,000 over the amount that he originally financed for his degree less than a decade ago.

According to research, at least 36% of individuals who bring in a salary of $250,000 or more are living paycheck to paycheck, as they struggle with an upcoming recession, record inflation, and caring for parents as well as children. These adults, known as the Millennial generation, have some of the highest student loan balances in the country, with degrees costing as much as $300,000 in some cases.

Bradley, has paid $900 per month in loan payments due to a 7% rate, but with the way that student loans are structured, the money was going to cover the interest while barely touching the principal amount.

As many viewers chastise him for not fully understanding the type of arrangement he was getting into, he reminds them that students sign their first FAFSA at 17 or 18 years of age. Like many others, if he continues to make payments at the same rate over the next two decades of his life, he will likely still owe more than half of the amount he financed.