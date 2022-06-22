Fake Texas Car Dealer Faces Charges for Selling 700,000 Temporary License Plates

Vehicle registration, tags and insurance are big business due to the fact that they are required in all states across the country. However, one Texas man took it to an entirely different level when he tried to cash in on new car buyers needing license plates to keep their automobiles on the road.

Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani was indicted on several counts of wire fraud stemming from participating in a scheme to sell nearly three quarters of a million bogus license plates. The Sugarland resident was caught via an investigation by the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety, Houston Police Department, and multiple sheriff's offices in the Harris County metropolitan area.

Facing twenty years in prison for each individual count, the scheme involved Christine-Tani, registering fake vehicle rental agreements, fraudulent drivers licenses, and non-existent business references in order to obtain the state required license to sell used vehicles.

However, in addition to the temporary license plates being counterfeit, authorities also discovered that the actually dealerships involved in the scam were also fake. The suspect authorized all of the tags by using the Texas online portal to create tags for distribution. These were then advertised openly on social media sites such as Facebook and sent to complicit buyers.

Three other conspirators also remain charged in the case, Emanuel Padilla Reyes, Leidy Areli Hernandez Lopez, and New York State resident Octavio Ocasio, with the help of the New York State Police Department.

If convicted each perpetrator could serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars.