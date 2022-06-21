Surging Monkeypox Cases Bring Fear As Virologists Stumped Amid Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic

Monkeypox cases have made a quick footprint across the county, with more than 45 cases discovered over the past couple of months. Originating in African nations, the first incidence was confirmed in a traveler residing in the United Kingdom.

According to a representative who works under global health and security for the White House, confirmatory testing, medical treatments, as well as preventative vaccines are available as the possible epidemic begins to unfold.

“We have tests for monkeypox. We have vaccines for monkeypox, and we have treatments for monkeypox,” - Raj Panjabi, White House global health and security

However, even with preventative measures in place, that hasn't stopped fears of a major health crisis with at least 1,300 positive results around the world including the United States and multiple European countries.

So far the outbreak has spread to 24 different states with the following taking the lead:

California

New Jersey

Illinois

Florida

Massacusetts

Colorado

District of Columbia

Rhode Island

Washington

Texas

So far seventy two people have died from Monkeypox, which leasves smallpox like lesions all over the body and causes rashes,blisters,muscle aches, headaches, fatigue and fever among other symptoms.

Close contact with affected humans and their bodily fluids seems to be the most prevalent transmission route. Most cases have cropped up among people who have traveled internationally based on information from epidemiologists.

This outbreak comes on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 1 million individuals withing the past two and a half years. With people still reeling from the devastating impact, this new outbreak couldn't have come at a worse time.