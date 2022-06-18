46 -Year- Old Hyperpolyglot Speaks 24 Languages as DC's Trusted Carpet Cleaner

Extreme intelligence is something that many people possess, however a certain percentage of the population has extraordinary powers when it comes to the human mind.

One individual, by the name of Vaughn Smith, has a talent that would rival United Nations. The 46-year-old speaks a total of 24 languages with 8 of them being fully fluent. He's studied these languages over the past several decades and counts Hungarian, Japanese, Hebrew, Finnish, and Greek among them.

Smith has had no formal training and works as a carpet cleaner in Washington, D.C. alongside his brother. However, he spent several years as a child living with his father in Tenleytown, a neighborhood just 3 miles away from some of the world's US-based embassies.

As he got to know students from different ethnicities at his local high school, he took an early interest in learning their native languages. Initially, he stuck to Portuguese, Romanian, and an Ethiopian dialect and his passion for learning kept growing. He eventually turned to the DuoLingo language app and by the time he reached full adulthood, he could speak over two dozen different ones.

According to research, only 1% of the population possesses the skills to speak at least twelve languages, which is the textbook definition of a hyperpolyglot. The term was originally coined by Richard Hudson, Professor Emeritus of Linguistics at London University College with many notable linguists and historians joining the ranks over the past two centuries. However, Smith's skills are a feat to be reckoned with as he speaks double the amount needed to be recognized.