Employee robs elderly cancer patient of $437,000 during hospital stay

A 70-year-old cancer patient is getting some overdue justice today as her victimizer was finally arrested.

Ana Nunez was taken into custody by Florida authorities after an investigation revealed that she stole more than $437,000 from the elderly woman by impersonating her own daughter. Throughout the ordeal, the fraudster manipulated the cancer patient to sign over power of attorney, granting access to all of her possessions including her home and bank accounts.

The victim, whose name is not being identified at this time due to privacy concerns, was receiving treatment at a hospital in the Miami-Dade metropolitan area when she encountered Nunez who overtime orchestrated the nearly half a million-dollar theft.

Nunez's son Pablo Figueroa has also been arrested regarding the incident, however, no other known suspects have been identified. As a serial offender, she faces charges stemming from exploitation of the elderly, organized fraud, and theft of the elderly totaling more than $50,000 which could garner up to 30 years in prison.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, crimes against the elderly have seen explosive growth over the last few years with losses totaling more than $1 billion dollars last year alone, affecting tens of thousands of victims. An Elder Fraud Awareness Initiative has been launched to help combat the epidemic.

Currently, Nunez is awaiting sentencing in court with a $45,000 bond issued by the judge in the case. Recently released from probation in 2019 for unrelated charges of grand theft and forgery seven years prior, the middle-aged woman has a penchant for crime.