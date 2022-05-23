Gas prices to top $6 per gallon as summer-like heatwaves and food shortages persist

As the country faces record-breaking temperatures ahead of the summer, gas and food prices have gone soaring for the second time.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of gas sits at $4.59 just a few months after things were seeming to go back to a manageable amount. Forecasters at JPMorgan Chase have predicted that prices will go above the $6 dollar mark by the time the new season rolls around. This marks a 30% increase amid multiple rate hikes and another round of Ukrainian aid, inflation, and cryptocurrency markets going into freefall.

"So large is the immediate supply shock that we believe prices need to increase to $120/bbl and stay there for months to incentivize demand destruction, assuming no immediate Iranian volumes.”- Natasha Kaneva, JP Morgan, Head of Global Commodities Strategy

Meanwhile, the country faces a shortage of crops, animal feed, and other supplies as they endure another round of extreme heat. Temperatures topped 90 degrees across several Eastern states such as Maryland, South Carolina, Philadelphia, and Georgia for the first time this year as the Spring comes to a blistering end.

As prices continue to rise, food shortages remain rampant with the average grocery bill increasing by 8.5%. Many farmers across the sunbelt and southern states like New Mexico struggle to keep basic ingredients in stock like fertilizer to grow crops or animal feed. Those prices have been passed to the local consumer while also eating into farmers' profits.

"Right now,15,000 gallons of diesel fuel is $66,750. Last year it was $27,000". -Don Hartman, New Mexico Farmer

The United Nations World Food Program has forecasted a worldwide food shortage as problems persist which could affect 300 million and throw several continents into a crisis.