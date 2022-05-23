Guaranteed Income Program to Provide $4500 Per Year to Qualifying Residents

Guaranteed income is a program that has been piloted across several states in the country in order to help some of the most vulnerable residents. Successfully implemented in places like California, New York, and South Carolina, ranging from $300 to $1,000 per month.

Now residents of Houston, the fifth-largest city in the United States will have a chance to participate in a pilot program announced by Mayor Sylvester Turner last week. The partnership will work in conjunction with the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, as well as connections to the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity as a means to strengthen the finances of the city's most vulnerable.

Those deemed financially eligible will receive $375 dollars each month over the duration of the year-long program, however, there will be a cap of 110 total participants in order to ensure that funds are distributed equally.

The following criteria are needed to submit a program application which can be found online via the Houston Equity Fund:

City of Houston residence

Have obtained the legal age of 18 years old

Household income must meet or be below federal poverty levels

Additional Texas cities have also implemented their own versions of the guaranteed income programs with Austin providing $1,000 per month payments followed by San Antonio and El Paso.

Over the past couple of years, more than 30 cities across the country have established guaranteed income experiments or programs. However, Houston's is the first designed to specifically target lower and middle-class residents.

For those needing assistance with applying, a representative can be reached by calling 713-489-3495 or by sending an email to info@houstonequityfund.com .Qualifying applications must be submitted by the program deadline of Wednesday, May 25th,2022 in order to be considered.