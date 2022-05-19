Man Gambles $358,000 in Covid Relief Funds Meant for Town's Low-Income Residents

A 24-year-old Japanese resident of the Yamaguchi prefecture received a large deposit in his bank account last month. When he checked his balance, it showed that a sum of $358,000 dollars had been available for use, however, the funds did not actually belong to him.

As it turns out, those funds, which amount to 46.3 million JPY, were a part of a government spending package meant as an aid to assist the town's low-income residents who were recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to a clerical banking error, the man had received enough funds to cover all 463 of the households approved for the money, instead of the $774 dollars, or 100,000 JPY meant for him. Instead of returning the money, which was received on April 8th, he spent all of the funds on his gambling habits at international casinos.

His attorney gave a statement in a press conference acknowledging that the funds were completely spent within the span of fourteen days.

"He spent all (of the 46.3 million JPY) by using his smartphone".- The man's attorney

After learning of the banking error nearly one month later, the town's mayor, Mr. Norihiko Hanada (Abu Mayor), condemned the actions and filed a civil lawsuit against him as well as a criminal complaint.

According to his attorney, the man recently quit his job and does not own any assets to seize in order to collect the funds. He intends to pay them back in bits and pieces.

For the town's residents, while they await justice to be served, the city has re-issued the grant money which provided each of them with the $774 dollars (100,000JPY) that they were meant to receive in the beginning.