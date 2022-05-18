Mom gives birth to roadside baby while other children wait in the car

A 34-year-old Kentucky woman, and now a mother of six, was feeling heavy contractions one day when she was driving home with her children. It turned out that she actually in labor with her baby that was due three weeks later.

The woman, Heather Skaats, was pressed for time and worried about her condition, since she knew that she wasn't going to be able to make it home to her midwife or the local hospital on-time. So once her water broke, she literally hopped out of the vehicle onto the side of the road and delivered her baby in squatting position.

The entire birth, according to Skaats, lasted only a couple of minutes, and when it was over she simply jumped back into the drivers seat,newborn and all, then drove the kids home to her house. The midwife and her eldest daughter, who was just 13-years-old, helped her to complete the final portion of the delivery process.

Skaats says that her previous home birth experiences helped her to know what to do in the situation, and be able to keep the other children,who range from 2 to 13-years-old calm, as well as her husband who was on the phone during the ordeal.

Currently, everyone is at home doing just fine and the seven pound baby boy is soaking up all of the attention fromhis older siblings. The proud parents are still deciding on a fitting name for thier son, but are considering one of the street names where he was born to commemorate the experience.