Missouri College Students Win $1.65 Million in Online Learning Settlement

Online learning became a household necessity during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. As parents struggled to grasp the technology, teachers gave their best to keep students attention, and the students diverted their attention to computer screens across the nation for several hours per day.

However, one segment of the population, who were used to dorm life, and flexible schedules, never planned on having to receive the type of education that didn't provide them the full college campus experience.

Students at Lindenwood University, located in St.Charles, Missouri were dissatisfied with the level of pandemic learning that they received and filed a lawsuit to demonstrate just how much it impacted them.

Court documents show that roughly 6,000 students were required to switch from in-person classes to an online version in 2020 when Covid-19 first began. Those students who had previously paid tuition for the classes felt that they were stiffed out of their money since virtual classes are less costly than live instruction, with additional claims of subpar teaching.

Originally requesting $5 million dollars in damages, the federal judge in the case, ruled in the student's favor and awarded them $1.65 million in an unprecedented settlement. The total compensation comes out to about $185 for each complainant. The attorneys who worked on the case will subsequently receive $550,000 for their work.

Other colleges in the state have attempted similar class-action lawsuits, with more than 300 filed across the country since the pandemic began, however, only a handful have been awarded a settlement.