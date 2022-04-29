Family Wins $18 Million Dollar Settlement After 86 mph Deadly Crash with Millionaire's Son

Last year a woman was killed inside Los Angeles city limits when her vehicle was struck by a 17-year-old driver. She was returning from a work shift at UCLA, in what would be the last drive that she would ever take. According to reports, the car was going at speeds in excess of 86mph at the moment of impact.

The driver, a minor who is the son of millionaire James Khuri, a well-known businessman and real estate, entrepreneur, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence, for his joyride that turned deadly after repeatedly pushing the accelerator to 100 mph while swerving in and out of lanes.

As for the family of the victim, Monique Munoz, they were awarded damages in the amount of $18.85 million dollars. However, the final payout could be several million higher as an additional hearing is set to take place at a later date.

"I hope that the $18.85 million insurance settlement will build a new beginning that will honor her spirit".- James Khuri, CEO FJ Holdings LLC

Attorneys for Munoz also added that they saw frequent videos of the father-son duo on the Instagram platform, driving at dangerous speeds around the city streets. At the time of the accident, Khuri's son was driving a Lamborghini, which is capable of going as high as 215 mph.

In addition to the driver being charges, James Khuri was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as he awaits a hearing in early June. Meanwhile, his son will spend nine months in a juvenile camp.