New York Man lived in foreclosed home for over 20 years citing bankruptcy

Gumarit Hanspal via Film Daily

A 52-year-old New York resident has lived in a 2,081 square foot home in the East Meadow neighborhood of Long Island since 1998. The only issue is that he doesn't actually own the house.

Over twenty years ago, in the year 2000, the home was foreclosed on and has changed ownership three times between two banks as well as a real estate company. However, that hasn't stopped Guramit Hanspal from doing everything that he could to avoid being evicted from the home.

After making one mortgage payment in the amount of $1,602.37 back in 1998, Hanspal stopped paying anything on the mortgage, which was worth an estimated $290,000 at the time. Two years later, the home was foreclosed upon and he began a string of bankruptcy filings that has included seven filings in total over the past two decades.

According to the United States Bankruptcy Code, debtors are allowed to use an automatic stay, which provides them relief from all collection efforts, including harassment and foreclosures.

In an effort to avoid paying for the home and vacating the property, Hanspal filed five bankruptcy claims over the course of the first three years after he was barred from the home via judgment. Then, when those ran out he transferred the deed to a friend, who filed additional claims. Hanspal also took advantage of the process by applying for state relief before filing three lawsuits against JP Morgan Chase.

Diamond Ridge, the current property owner offered Hanspal as much as $20,000 to vacate the home in 2018, to avoid further litigation, however, instead of taking the deal, he simply filed bankruptcy two more times. After a battle spanning more than twenty years, sheriff's deputies were finally able to evict the man and gave him 30 days to regain his belongings from the storage facility where they were being kept.

