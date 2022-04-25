SSDI Recipient Narrowly Avoids Losing Family Home After Six-Year Delay for $60,000 in Benefits

A New York resident who applied for Social Security Disability Insurance almost lost his beloved family home after enduring a grueling six-year delay in his benefits.

The recipient, Micheal Cohen was a former electrical engineer up until six years ago when he lost his job due to suffering from a debilitation heart attack. As the main income earner for his family, this left him struggling to keep up with day-to-day expenses as well as unable to stay current with his mortgage payments on the family home.

Although he had applied for benefits and was awarded them for a period of time, his claim also entitled him to $60,000 worth of back pay dating back to the date of his employment separation. After years of toiling over every penny he had, Cohen was finally awarded a hearing where the outcome was in his favor, acknowledging that he would indeed be eligible for his long-awaited payments. Soon after, the full amount of money due was received and he just narrowly escaped a full foreclosure on the house.

According to Social Security Disability lawyers, the average approval process for beneficiaries takes at least three to five months, however, some cases can take more than a year depending on the individual's situation.

In addition to the tedious process to receive benefits, some callers have reported wait times in excess of 45 minutes to speak with an agent about their concerns, causing some to just hang up the phone after repeated attempts.

Cohen, like many others before him was just relieved to get his benefits, pay off his debts and keep his head above water.