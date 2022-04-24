States Reduce Unemployment Benefits Claim Eligibility to Lowest On Record

Unemployment rose over 12 % percent during the past two years as many companies were forced to shutter their businesses as the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the country. With massive stimulus aid packages and extended benefits, millions of workers used the funds to get by and keep a roof over their family's heads as others succumbed to the deadly virus.

Recently, several states including the following have introduced and/or passed legislation to cut back the duration for which an individual can receive unemployment. The scaling back of benefits would only allow workers to receive claim money for up to 12 weeks during periods of low unemployment as opposed to 26 weeks previously.

Kentucky- 26 weeks(currently)

Missouri= 8 weeks

Florida- 12 weeks

North Carolina - 12 weeks

New Hampshire(pending)

Wisconsin -(pending)

Louisiana -(pending)

Iowa(pending)

Many other states, that had previously seen high numbers of unemployment had already reduced the time frame for which an applicant could collect the monthly benefits as well over the past few years. This allowed employers to pay lower unemployment taxes due to the lack of individuals needing to claim benefits.

In addition to a shorter benefit period, many would-be jobless workers will also face smaller monthly benefit amounts. In Mississippi, workers only receive a maximum of $940 per month. This comes as a reverse of the $600 in extra federal weekly benefits that were provided as an economic booster during the worst of the pandemic.

For now, employers and job seekers are straddling between an influx of openings, lower wages, and high inflation rates as they struggle to find a new normal in a nearly post-pandemic world.