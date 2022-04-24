Top Level Bank of America Executive Awarded 30% Pay Increase Netting $30 Million Annually

Banks have seen massive profits over the past couple of years with stock prices showing as much as 48% gains in the financial sector. For Bank of America, those gains were quickly distributed in the form of salary increases.

A top-level banking executive, Mark Moynihan who is the current CEO of the institution, was inducted into the $30 million dollar club as a result of a $2 million dollar pay raise last year. This comes on the heels of an impressive pay package that included $30.5 million as stock incentives in addition to a multiple six-figure base salary.

Under the pandemic, some of the industry's top CEOs took a small pay cut, however as banks were flooded with cash amid stimulus payments, increased tax credits, and other congressional incentives the profits rebounded swiftly.

Bank of America, which posted its highest gains yet, reported a record profit of $32 billion dollars. In addition to the salary increase for its CEO, the banking behemoth also plans to provide $1 billion in bonuses to all senior banking executives as well as increase hourly pay for all lower-level employees.

This latest round of explosive compensation joins the ranks of Wall Street titans JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and many other players as they received double and triple salary increases netting them between $17 million and $35 million each.

As many in other sectors are still recovering from the Great Resignation, high-level bankers are staying longer, enjoying their rewards, and riding the Wall Street money wave.