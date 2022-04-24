Gas Prices Puts Pressure on Uber and Lyft Drivers as They Consider Ditching the Apps Altoghether

Gas prices have been at record highs over the past couple of months and rideshare drivers are having a hard time keeping up.

At its highest point this Spring, a gallon of gas was as much as $6.09 per gallon in Western states like California. However, prices remained above the $4 dollar mark for much of the United States as well, prompting local congressmen to introduce the idea of a gas stimulus rebate in order to curb the staggering costs of filling up the gas tank.

Rideshare drivers for companies like Uber, Lyft, and Vio have been quitting in droves lately, as they are left to deal with exorbitant costs while driving to and from passenger pick-up areas in order to catch their next fare.

Many riders, who use the apps on a daily basis to get around to appointments, meetings, or other places have seen a noticeable shortage of driver availability that extends outside of peak hours. This is in addition to triple fares for even basic level rides as well as extremely long wait times.

A recent survey shows that at least 15% of Uber and Lyft drivers, who are classified as independent contractors, have stopped working for the companies, with nearly forty percent driving much less than they used to.

Lyft, one of two predominant rideshare service providers has recently implemented a surcharge of $0.55 per trip in order to help combat the higher costs. But for many, the incentive is too little, too infrequent, and not worth the price that they will ultimately pay out of their own pocket to work each day.