2-Year-Old Died During Surgery Weeks After Hospital Warned of Being Ill-Equipped to Perform Procedure

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSjDs_0f9nP5MM00
iStock by Unsplash

Just before Thanksgiving one year, Truc Co Jong and her husband Tom took their 2-year-old daughter to a local hospital where she was scheduled to receive a life-saving surgery on her liver.

The medical staff at the facility, located in Contra Costa County, assured the parents that her daughter's surgery would be successful and that they'd be able to take comfort in the fact that the location was close to home. At the time the only other option that the parents believed could have met their daughter, Ailee's needs was more than 40 miles away.

John Muir Health had recently begun a partnership with Stanford, the world-class medical facility located in Palo Alto, California. The Jongs, who believed that they would be getting the same expert level of care, agreed to allow them to perform the operation.

Little did the parents know, that just weeks before their daughter was placed into the hands of the surgeons that a senior hospital representative had given a grave warning that the facility was not equipped to handle the severity of the procedure and that it would have a deadly outcome.

Ten hours after the toddler was provided anesthesia in preparation for her liver resection and her mother kissed her, she died on the operating table.

In a lawsuit filed by her parents, horrified and devastated by their loss, they acknowledge the statements made by hospital staff showing that they failed to heed warnings that could have saved little Ailee's life.

"Had I known that anyone at the hospital had concerns about their ability to do that surgery, there is no chance I would have done it".- Truc-Co Jong

A medical director told reporters in a later interview that she advised a high risk of failure stating that it would end up as a "clean kill". However, administration and hospital officials elected to bypass those in order to make their profits.

As the parents await the legal process in order to get some justice for their daughter, they are left to grieve from a death that didn't have to happen.

