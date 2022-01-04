45 Year Old Arkansas Man Gets Prison Time in $284,000 Social Security Disability Fraud

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPHWz_0dc3kIMG00
Jonathen Cosens Photography by Unsplash

Social Security Disability is a program put in place to comfort those who cannot work due to debilitating illnesses or mental health conditions. For those who need an income and cannot provide one, the monthly checks ease that burden.

A 45-year-old Arkansas man, Levell Baltimore Jr, defrauded that very system when he illegally collected more than $250,000 in benefits that he wasn't eligible for. The resident, who lied on an application for the Social Security benefits, stated that he was disabled, home ridden, and had completely lost his ability to work.

Originally denied, he pursued the claim for more than two years in order to receive those benefits, which included back payments. Once approved, Baltimore continued to receive payments over the course of eleven years, while continually claiming that he was unable to produce any income.

An investigation uncovered that Levell, not only was fully capable of working but owned and operated more than six businesses over the years that he was getting disability payments. He also neglected to report any earnings received as income, even though two of his companies were in business with the State of Arkansas themselves.

“This defendant stole from a system that is designed to support those who truly need help,” Acting U.S.Attorney. Jonathan D. Ross

In all, investigators found that Baltimore had received a total of $284,862 in fraudulent benefits for more than a decade. At his sentencing, he was ordered to repay all of the funds stolen in addition to restitution and serve two years behind bars. Upon completing his sentence, he will also serve three years of supervised releae.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# social security disability# social security scam# finances# arkansas# social security fraud

Comments / 147

Published by

I'm a personal finance writer and CFEI with a mission to provide advice, tips, and news regarding personal finance topics. I'll be providing articles related to credit, savings ,budgets, retirement, passive income and anything else that relates to attaining financial independence. Feel free to drop me a line anytime.

Texas State
7196 followers

More from Sharee B.

74 Year Old New York Woman One of Thousands to Have SSI Benefits Slashed After Inaccurate Property Ownership Accusations

Each year tens of thousands of individuals become qualified to receive SSI benefits from Social Security Administration. One stipulation to continue receiving them is to report all earnings and property value held in assets, whether monetary or physical.

Read full story
496 comments
Springfield, MA

Store Owner Returns $1 Million Winning Lotto Ticket to Customer After it Was Thrown in the Trash

One day a customer walked into the Lucky Spot outside of Springfield, Massachusetts, and purchased a lottery ticket. The ticket, which was purchased for a popular scratch-off game that typically awards cash prizes ranging from $1 to $250,000 thousand dollars.

Read full story
62 comments
California State

82 Year Old California Widow Loses Home Over $38,000 HOA Fees

California home prices are some of the highest in the nation due to property taxes, location, and many of their high caliber residents. However, for82-year-old widow, Marie Riggins, who lost her husband to a bout with cancer a few years ago, her dream home has become a nightmare. Her home which was located in a gated community of Inglewood Square was foreclosed upon six months ago due to owing HOA fees of at least $38,000.

Read full story
4 comments

Chicago Area Bank Forced to Return $20 Million Dollars Over Interest Disputes

A Chicago-based banking institution had received $20 million in local deposits from the local treasurer. The investment came after city officials created a program to pour additional money into overlooked areas that would benefit from the financial opportunities.

Read full story
8 comments

Christmas Travelers Scramble to Rearrange Plans as Airlines Scrap Thousands of Flights

As the Christmas holiday quickly approached, millions of people had been prepared to visit loved ones to celebrate. However, those travel dreams turned into a nightmare practically in a matter of hours as dozens of airlines began canceling thousands of flights due to staffing shortages.

Read full story
6 comments

Discount Travel Company Offers International Travel Incentives for Pennies on the Dollar

International travel has long been on people's minds as the year comes to a close. Recently, the Department of State increased passport fees, and airport travel is at record highs.

Read full story

87 Year Old Woman's Social Security Benefits Denied Until She Turns 100 Years Old Citing $237,000 in Overpayments

Social Security benefits were meant to be a safety net for people who have reached retirement age, survived a loved one, or encountered debilitating illnesses. The average American receives between $700 and $3345 monthly depending on their lifetime contributions and other factors.

Read full story
1052 comments

Amazon Under Fire as Deadly Warehouse Investigation Prompts Letters from Senators

Amazon, which is on pace to receive record-breaking profits this year, is under fire due to the severity of a warehouse collapse that occurred recently. According to reports, one building at a location just outside of Chicago suddenly collapsed and killed six employees after a tornado swept through the area.

Read full story
29 comments

Feds to Decrease Mortgage-Backed Securities Holdings Amid Triple Rate Hikes and Runaway Inflation

Over the past twelve months, the rate of inflation has increased dramatically, with current rates at a staggering 6.2%. As store shelves remain partially empty and the price of goods continues to rise, the Federal Reserve has stepped in to alleviate the pressure.

Read full story
1 comments

NYU Students Turn to Egg Donation as Debt Burden Too Much to Bear

A college education is a right that most everyone has in the free world. However, as more and more generations seek out a college degree at the nation's top schools, the amount of debt owed is neverending.

Read full story
11 comments
Chicago, IL

Social Worker to Receive $2.9 Million Dollar Settlement After Wrongful Raid

In the past few years, there has been an influx of reports that police raids were being conducted at incorrect residences. A social worker in the state of Chicago endured a traumatic incident when a wrongful raid was conducted at her home two years ago.

Read full story
3 comments

Tiny Home Construction Company Builds Hour Ready Units to Combat Homeless Crisis

The homeless crisis has been at epidemic proportions over the past few decades and recently more cities have declared federal emergencies in order to try and alleviate the impact it has had on residents, business owners, and the homeless population themselves.

Read full story
15 comments

93 Year Old Man Loses SSI After Inquiry About Affording His Monthly Rent Payment

This year more than 50% of the older workforce has elected to retire, especially amid worries about the neverending pandemic. For others, having an affordable retirement is outside of their reach and the one monthly check that they do receive is a lifeline.

Read full story
1548 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Imposes Strictest Rental Restrictions in the Country Costing AirBnB Hosts Thousands in Revenues

AirBnB is one of the world's most popular rental companies in the world, with over 5.6 million listings in more than 100,000 cities. Their rise to fame has essentially made them the de facto vacation rental when it comes to traveling and site seeing.

Read full story

Delta College Cancels $3.6 Million in Student Loan Debt for Struggling Students

While many people are calling on the Biden administration, which has forgiven roughly $11 billion in student loan debt and counting, borrowers are still struggling to make ends meet. One college has stopped waiting and decided to take matters into its own hands.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Local Residents Can Receive Free Holiday Help Just in Time for Christmas

During the past year, many families have continued to struggle to stay afloat, amid losing loved ones, lost wages, and recovery from natural disasters such as the cold freeze in Houston last Winter, or the tornadoes that have ravaged Kentucky this week.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Tesla to Create $10 Billion Gigafactory Next to New Texas Headquarters Creating 20,000 Jobs for Residents

Elon Muskhas recently been snapping up homes in order to create additional room for his SpaceX testing grounds. However, the genius entrepreneur is also known for putting his money where his mouth is. Recently making headlines for paying "more taxes than any American in history", the electronic car maker, is creating a huge employment opportunity in the Lone Star State.

Read full story
5 comments

Atlanta Family Files $85 Million Dollar Lawsuit After Claims Loved One Missing from Casket

Around 800,000 people have passed away during the Coronavirus epidemic and as new variants crop up, the world watches as the toll rises. Losing a loved one is devastating, no matter the reason, and providing proper arrangements is something every family does with care.

Read full story
177 comments

Waitress Fired After Demands for $4,400 Tip to Be Split with Coworkers

The hospitality industry is one that often gets overlooked as waiters, waitresses, bartenders, door hops, and room service work for the tiniest of wages and make up the difference in tips based on the generosity of strangers.

Read full story
82 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy