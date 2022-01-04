45 Year Old Arkansas Man Gets Prison Time in $284,000 Social Security Disability Fraud

Social Security Disability is a program put in place to comfort those who cannot work due to debilitating illnesses or mental health conditions. For those who need an income and cannot provide one, the monthly checks ease that burden.

A 45-year-old Arkansas man, Levell Baltimore Jr, defrauded that very system when he illegally collected more than $250,000 in benefits that he wasn't eligible for. The resident, who lied on an application for the Social Security benefits, stated that he was disabled, home ridden, and had completely lost his ability to work.

Originally denied, he pursued the claim for more than two years in order to receive those benefits, which included back payments. Once approved, Baltimore continued to receive payments over the course of eleven years, while continually claiming that he was unable to produce any income.

An investigation uncovered that Levell, not only was fully capable of working but owned and operated more than six businesses over the years that he was getting disability payments. He also neglected to report any earnings received as income, even though two of his companies were in business with the State of Arkansas themselves.

“This defendant stole from a system that is designed to support those who truly need help,” Acting U.S.Attorney. Jonathan D. Ross

In all, investigators found that Baltimore had received a total of $284,862 in fraudulent benefits for more than a decade. At his sentencing, he was ordered to repay all of the funds stolen in addition to restitution and serve two years behind bars. Upon completing his sentence, he will also serve three years of supervised releae.