Discount Travel Company Offers International Travel Incentives for Pennies on the Dollar

International travel has long been on people's minds as the year comes to a close. Recently, the Department of State increased passport fees, and airport travel is at record highs.

For those looking to get away and take an exotic escape, cross off their bucket list, or consider the digital nomad lifestyle, travel companies and resorts are ramping up the benefits to keep more money in your pocket.

Dollar Flight Club, a subscription-based travel club founded in 2015 by a traveler backpacking through India and Europe, is offering international flights to some of your favorite travel destinations for pennies on the dollar. The service offers two memberships starting from $168 for a premium membership that gives you access to some of the best travel deals on the planet. With new resorts popping up all around the world and New Years on the horizon, this may be the best time to catch a deal of a lifetime.

Flyers who normally scan multiple travel sites can save hours of time, money, and stress by getting those travel alerts directly to your phone or email inbox. According to travel company Expedia, a round trip flight to Chaing Mai can cost you as much as $1500 including airfare.

Other popular travel destinations are Bali, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Georgia, Indonesia, and the Maldives. Just be advised that some ports of entry require advanced Covid screening and vacation registration information. Home tests can now be purchased via local pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens with recent FDA approval.