Tiny Home Construction Company Builds Hour Ready Units to Combat Homeless Crisis

The homeless crisis has been at epidemic proportions over the past few decades and recently more cities have declared federal emergencies in order to try and alleviate the impact it has had on residents, business owners, and the homeless population themselves.

Pallet, a company based out of Washington has begun creating tiny homes to help those who are affected by natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, snowstorms, and homelessness. Their homes, which can be erected in the span of an hour, offer safety and shelter for those who may not otherwise have options.

"What we felt was really missing from the housing spectrum was a dignified shelter option that honored their individuality and allowed them to have autonomy in their rehabilitation process," Amy King, -Pallet, CEO

The houses are available in two sizes and made from aluminum and fiber composite walls, and can be purchased for as low as $5,500 dollars. They provide shelter in units that are between 64 and 100 square feet and come with many of the comforts of a traditional home.

Meanwhile, the homes have been popping up in communities across multiple states, including the following:

California

Hawaii

Texas

Minnesota

These states along with Washington, Oregon, Utah, and Hawaii have declared some of the highest homeless levels in the past six years.

A recent count shows that there are more than 500,000 homeless in America, and natural disasters have been record-breaking. And while these homes are extremely affordable, they are only available to municipalities, religious organizations, or others looking to curb what's considered a humanitarian crisis.