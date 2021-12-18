Local Residents Can Receive Free Holiday Help Just in Time for Christmas

During the past year, many families have continued to struggle to stay afloat, amid losing loved ones, lost wages, and recovery from natural disasters such as the cold freeze in Houston last Winter, or the tornadoes that have ravaged Kentucky this week.

However, with coat and clothing drives spreading across cities around the country, some families will face Christmas with nothing under the tree. Local officials in Harris County, one of the largest in the state of Texas, are stepping up to the plate to spread some holiday cheer to those in need.

For parents with small children, a group of organizations, including charities and non-profits, may make Christmas a little bit brighter this year.

The following places are providing help with things like Christmas toys, holiday meals, gift cards for shopping, food baskets, gift certificates, and clothing.

Houston Chronicle (seasonal Program)

Harris County Toys for Tots

Goodfellows

Houston Children's Charity

SVDP of Harris County

Salvation Army

The programs listed above also provide year-round assistance for low-income or struggling families with things like utility help, rental assistance, grants, and more.

However, if you are a resident of another state and find yourself in a downturn, the following resources are available in most offices nationwide.

St Vincent de Paul

Catholic Charities

Department of Social Services

Local Outreach Programs

American Red Cross

Christmas is just a week away, and celebrating the meaning of Christmas can go a long way to putting an extra smile on your family's face this season.