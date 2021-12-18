Atlanta Family Files $85 Million Dollar Lawsuit After Claims Loved One Missing from Casket

Around 800,000 people have passed away during the Coronavirus epidemic and as new variants crop up, the world watches as the toll rises. Losing a loved one is devastating, no matter the reason, and providing proper arrangements is something every family does with care.

One Atlanta family tried to do just that and ended up getting the surprise of a lifetime. Spenser Tillman contracted a funeral home in Pontiac, Michigan, just outside of Detroit to lay his father to rest six months ago.

According to reports, he and his siblings felt that the person whose body was inside of the casket which was eventually lowered into the ground was not their father. To date, the funeral home has not confirmed or denied the allegations, however, the Tillman family has taken action in an unprecedented way.

We tried everything we could. We tried to warn them several times. This is not my father.- Spenser Tillman

The family contacted Michigan's Licensing Board who currently has an ongoing investigation into the matter. They have also filed a lawsuit in the amount of $85 million dollars, including gross negligence, emotional distress, and damages.

Attorneys for the funeral home have denied the allegations stating that 'they are false and untrue". On the other hand, the attorney for the plaintiffs stated that she has not gotten answers, and is covering the case "due to the emotional distress that ", her client and "his siblings have had to go through".

As the family waits for answers and the ongoing investigation is pending, no further comments could be provided at this time.