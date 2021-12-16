Wage Increase a Delight to Thousands as Well Known Retailers Take on New Employees

Stagnant wages and lack of financial stability have long been discussed over the years when it comes to debates regarding, wealth, financial inequality, and cost of living.

Telecommunications giant T-Mobile and well-known Texas grocery chain HEB, have recently made a decision on payroll that could positively impact the lives of thousands of existing and potential new employees.

As of December, both companies have announced wage increases to help bolster sales amid an economy suffering from high inflations and a pandemic that has quickly turned into a non-stop epidemic.

According to T-Mobile, which recently merged with Sprint in the past couple of years has announced a wage increase starting at $20 per hour for all employees of the telecommunications company.

Investments in our team are a direct investment in our business, and ultimately in the experience of our customers,” Mike Sievert CEO, T-Mobile

HEB, a Texas-based grocery chain with 420 stores across Texas and Mexico, also confirmed their wage increase which began at $2 per hour and will increase based on various factors. The company also owns budget chain Joe V's Smart Shop, which carries many products at discount prices in select areas.

In recent months several other employers have increased employee wages including :

Target

Starbucks

Walmart

Amazon

Chipotle

CVS Pharmacy

The latest round of hourly wage increases come just as the Christmas holiday season is kicking off in full swing. As many families are preparing for school vacations and traveling to visit loved ones, the increase couldn't have come at a better time.