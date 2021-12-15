Woman Turns Down $150,000 SpaceX Offer for Waterfront Home Based on Higher Prices

SpaceX has been in the news lately for everything from the comments of its CEO Elon Musk, to helping NASA launch a mission on DragonX, to employee harassment claims. But, this time the company is making headlines for a matter that most people wouldn't expect.

A few months ago the company relocated its headquarters and began building spacecrafts on a piece of land in a small town in southern Texas. According to reports, the company is building the infamous Starbase city to assist with launching prototypes of rockets.

The land, which is also home to several waterfront properties owned by local residents, has been slowly bought out in efforts to create more testing ground for SpaceX to continue its work.

However, one resident, Celia Johnson turned down the companies offer to purchase her home for a record price of $150,000. Homes in the area, located in Boca Chica, Texas, a town near the waterfront and across from tourist destination South Padre Island, are selling for around $120,000 based on estimates from Zillow.

When asked why she rejected an offer of over $30,000 above the asking price, where more than 100 other residences had been sold, she simply alluded to the sales prices of homes in the next city over of Brownsville, where sellers are receiving at least $300,000 to pick up and go.

As the company continues to make groundbreaking advancements in the world of space technology, reports have surfaced that the city could require that the property be taken by eminent domain.